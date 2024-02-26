Security guard, who died outside hotel at Sutherland, was 'kind and generous'

A security guard, who died after allegedly being punched outside a Sutherland hotel, was helping to support his family in Saudi Arabia, a friend says.
Mousa Alzaher, 30, of Arncliffe, came to Australia to study and work only a few months ago and was working only his second shift at the Royal Hotel.
He died after an alleged altercation about 2am on Sunday despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save him.
A 31-year-old man from Peakhurst was charged with assault occasioning death.
Ben Berg, who works in a butcher's shop near Arncliffe station, said he got to know Mr Alzaher, who lived nearby.
"Mousa had only been in Australia for a few months and had no family here," he said.
"He was just getting to make friends and was working to send money back home to his family and set up a life for himself in Australia.
"We have Lebanese background and he was Saudi, but we considered him one of the boys.
"He was kind and generous and very much respected.
"Because Mousa had no family in Australia, we just want to tell the community what a great person he was.
"Our heart goes to his family overseas as they begin this long journey of grief."
Superintendent Middleton said police performed CPR on Mr Alzaher before paramedics took over, but he died at the scene.
"A security guard has ended up losing his life, it's just a tragedy all round, for the families involved, the people at the hotel, the emergency services - there are no winners in this situation," Supt Middleton said.
