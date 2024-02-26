First Cronulla Surf Festival

The inaugural Cronulla Surf Festival, proudly presented by The Chumpy Pullin Foundation, Ray White Sutherland Shire and Blakey Johnston will be held at The Alley on March 16 and is a free community event for the whole family.
The Cronulla Surf Festival incorporates an epic board demo day, live music, Junior King of the Beach battle between local board riders clubs, a mechanical surf board and an inclusive surf session for special kids.
The event concludes with a special ticketed event 707 at Sealevel Restaurant celebrating the incredible achievements of Blakey Johnston and the shire community that helped him achieve the world's longest surf.
At the 707 event Blakey will be launching his youth empowerment program SWELLBEING with The Chumpy Pullin Foundation and also announcing a new world record attempt for 2025.
A number of local businesses are supporting the Surf Festival -for more info: cronullasurffestival.com
