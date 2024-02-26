St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Carss Park pool tender awarded

February 26 2024 - 2:30pm
Sports Minister Steve Kamper, centre, with, from left, Councillors Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Kathryn Landsberry, Mayor Sam Elmir, Natalie Mort and Deputy Mayor Elise Borg. Picture: John Veage
The NSW Government has awarded the tender for the initial scoping and design work for a new aquatic facility on the site of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park.

