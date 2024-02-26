Carss Park pool tender awarded

The NSW Government has awarded the tender for the initial scoping and design work for a new aquatic facility on the site of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park.
The tender has been awarded to MI Global Partners who will undertake scoping works to determine what is required to build a new aquatic facility at the site.
The pool closed in 2019 with community groups campaigning for the facility to be rebuilt.
The NSW Government has committed to working with the Federal Government and Georges River Council to fund a new memorial pool at the site. The awarding of the tender for the initial scoping and design work is an important step in delivering on that commitment.
NSW Premier and Member for Kogarah Chris Minns said, "Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park is an iconic community facility which has produced some of Australia's greatest female swimmers.
"We're determined to see the return of Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park and that's exactly what we'll deliver.
"The awarding of the tender for the initial scoping and design work is an important milestone in seeing the facility return to its glory days."
Minister for Sport and Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper said, "It's been a long hot summer and for the former users of Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park, the drought without an aquatic facility has continued since 2019.
"We are determined to give the Carss Park community their aquatic facility back and let them enjoy swimming at their local pool again.
"This study will enable us to determine what needs to be done to ensure the pool can re-open and continue to be a breeding ground for World and Olympic champions."
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said the announcement is an exciting step in the journey towards a new aquatic facility for Georges River. The council knows the significance of this aquatic facility for our community and are currently focused on the remediation of the site."
The pool closure saw the launch of the Save Carss Park Pool campaign and a 10,700 signature petition calling for the rebuilding of the pool.
Georges River Council resolved in November, 2022 to build the LGA's third aquatic facility on the site of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool.
The decision follows detailed studies by the Otium Planning Group Pty Ltd to investigate the feasibility of building aquatic facility options at both Carss Park and Todd Park.
The council is developing a Detailed Business Case for a Georges River Council Aquatic Facility using the NSW Government Business Case Guidelines to support future funding.
The business case will consider the level of community use of a new aquatic centre, as well as expected social, economic and environmental benefits and costs.
Following the completion of this Detailed Business Case, the council will be able to start discussions with State and Federal Government Departments in the hope of obtaining funding to construct an aquatic centre.
