Heaven or hell? - Community divided over popular new Caringbah South cafe

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 1 2024 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
James Cameron at Flour in Willarong Road south. Picture by John Veage
James Cameron at Flour in Willarong Road south. Picture by John Veage

A new bakery-cafe at Caringbah South is so popular it has made life "hell" for some local residents due to the noise, traffic congestion and illegal parking.

