Heaven or hell? - Community divided over popular new Caringbah South cafe

A new bakery-cafe at Caringbah South is so popular it has made life "hell" for some local residents due to the noise, traffic congestion and illegal parking.
However, others are happy to have the business in the area and are among the hundreds of patrons who flock to the outlet for their daily coffee fix.
Flour was opened four months ago by James Cameron and Abbey Cadell, who grew up in the area and were part owners of Grind Espresso at Cronulla.
The bakery-cafe is located in a small neighbourhood centre in Willarong Road South and replaced a mixed business, which operated there for many years.
A barber shop and hairdressing salon are the other businesses in the centre. The owners didn't wish to comment.
A spokesman for Sutherland Shire Council said the council was "actively addressing complaints, raised by a small number of residents".
"Council is presently working with the operators to address these concerns," he said.
"Council acknowledges the approved operational hours for Flour Cafe are from 6am to 10pm and has communicated this requirement to the operators to ensure compliance with the approved development consent.
"Furthermore, council's Environmental Health team is investigating noise issues related to the cool room motor at Flour Cafe and is working closely with the establishment to identify and mitigate any excessive noise pollution."
The spokesman said, in response to traffic congestion and road safety, the council's traffic engineers were conducting thorough assessments based on data gathered from multiple site visits, including vehicle surveys, pedestrian counts, and crash incidents.
"This information will inform the need for the development of any changes to parking controls or new traffic infrastructure," he said.
"In the meantime, council's authorised roads and traffic officers are actively addressing illegal parking offences.
"Council understands that increased noise and traffic can be concerning for some residents, and we are committed to working with Flour Cafe to ensure that their operations remain compliant and that any impact on residents is kept to a minimum."
Residents who contacted the Leader, who live in Willarong Road and side streets and who do not wish to be identified, say their neighbourhood had changed overnight.
"It is hell living here now, but the council says they can't do anything about it because it's complying development," said one long-time resident.
Another resident said the noise kept him awake at night.
"There is night trade, all night work, garbage collections, early morning trade and they open public holidays including Christmas Day," he said.
"There are large crowds from early morning."
Complainants spoke of "traffic gridlock", near-accidents and cars parked across driveways.
Mr Cameron said Willarong Road was "not a quiet street, and they were operating in a designated business precinct and complying with council rules.
"We have some great neighbours, who come into the store every day," he said.
Mr Cameron said residents to whom he had spoken thought Flour had "lifted the area", and the number of patrons showed the community need.
The cafe-bakery seats 20 inside and 16 outside, as well as a big takeaway business.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan said the council was "looking to soften the impact".
"I really feel sorry for the residents," she said. "One is going through chemo and is very ill,
"The owners are doing everything right under the planning rules, but something has to be done about the traffic."
