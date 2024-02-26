Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: 2050: Leading for Change - Green

It is not only for aesthetics, but the canopy target is a public health issue. The Urban Heat Island effect is a phenomenon in which urban areas experience significantly higher temperatures. This is due to several factors including the concentration of buildings and pavement which absorb and retain heat that compete with the lack of vegetation that helps cool the air naturally. Each year we are experiencing more heat waves and for longer days. This affects our community directly through heat-related illnesses, failure of air conditioning, higher energy bills and reduced quality of life.