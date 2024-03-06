A masterful school cook-up with a celebrity chef

Justine is the host of the popular daytime cooking show Everyday Gourmet on Network 10, a series that is in its 12th season. It has screened more than 1000 episodes. She hosts cooking and travel series Justine's Flavours of Fuji, Outback Gourmet, Tropical Gourmet in Far North Queensland, New Caledonia, Macau and most recently Barossa Valley. Justine has also written several cook-books including her latest one The Slow Cook. As one of the most popular contestants to come out of series one of MasterChef in 2009, she appeared on season 5 of I Am A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.