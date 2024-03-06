A masterful school cook-up with a celebrity chef

Students swapped textbooks for wooden spoons and frying pans at Kingsgrove North High School recently, when guest celebrity chef Justine Schofield arrived with her expert culinary tips into the classroom.
The school hosted a cooking masterclass with Justine, who took time out of her television series to teach students about the art of creating tasty and creative recipes.
Justine is the host of the popular daytime cooking show Everyday Gourmet on Network 10, a series that is in its 12th season. It has screened more than 1000 episodes. She hosts cooking and travel series Justine's Flavours of Fuji, Outback Gourmet, Tropical Gourmet in Far North Queensland, New Caledonia, Macau and most recently Barossa Valley. Justine has also written several cook-books including her latest one The Slow Cook. As one of the most popular contestants to come out of series one of MasterChef in 2009, she appeared on season 5 of I Am A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
Kingsgrove North High School was a fitting place for the celebrity chef to visit. It has a Trade Training Facility that caters for hospitality, in two modern commercial size kitchens. In the past decade it invested in new infrastructure, resources and upgrades around the school, which included the kitchen space.
Drawing on French and Australian heritage, Justine, the Everyday Gourmet chef, inspired students to hone in on their cooking skills to develop inspiring dishes through her demonstrations. She made two dishes, a salmon burrito and huevos rancheros.
Kingsgrove North High School Principal Angelo Stasos said it was the school's idea to organise the visit.
"One of the things I like to do is expose the students to as much as possible in different fields," he said. "I wanted someone high profile to share their knowledge. Our head teacher is also a chef, and I wanted students to learn about current industry standards, practices and trends."
Hospitality is a growing vocational course for senior students at the school, Mr Stasos said. "We have three classes and had lots of success with our HSC year in 2023. It's very popular, and having Justine come in has sparked more interest. What helps is having the facilities - it's very hard to offer hospitality if you don't have a commercial kitchen."
