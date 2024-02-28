Night-time hours approved for Kin cafe despite residents' objections

Kin cafe at Burraneer will begin opening at night from Friday March 1 after extended hours received conditional council approval.
Seventeen submissions opposed the proposed modification to the hours that applied at the previous cafe, which changed hands in July 2023.
Only one submission was in support.
The approved new hours are up till 9.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 9pm on Sundays.
Kin owners - the Allouche family, who also operate Sealevel and Next Door at North Cronulla - will start by opening just on Friday and Saturday nights.
Marc Allouche said, "We understand there has been opposition, but I think once we get started people will understand we are going to do the right thing".
"We will be catering for early dinner - it will be just a nice neighbourhood dining option," he said.
"It might be a little bit busier but we want it to be a nice addition for the community, not a hindrance."
A range of issues were raised in the MA (modification application) process, including complaints of non-compliance with council rules,site suitability because of proximity to residential development and neighbourhood amenity and noise arising from existing and proposed operations (including outdoor seating area, inclusion of patron liquor supply, waste management), and visual intrusion.
The council assessment report said the submissions had been considered and "where appropriate, conditions of development consent have been imposed to ensure that the occupation and operation of the premises does not unreasonably impact upon the amenity of the locality".
"The proposal does not increase the demand for parking from that as originally approved and is not anticipated to give rise to any further significant traffic generation or strain on public parking to any unacceptable degree," the report said.
The total number of patrons on the premises at any time must not exceed 42 patrons, excluding takeaway food customers.
Speakers and / or noise amplification equipment must not be installed and music must not be played outdoors and indoor speakers must be placed so as not to direct the playing of music towards the outdoor areas.
