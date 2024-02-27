St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Investigations start into subsidence of Kempt Field, Hurstville

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 28 2024 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Nancy Liu called for an update on the status of Kempt Field, Hurstville. Picture: Chris Lane
Councillor Nancy Liu called for an update on the status of Kempt Field, Hurstville. Picture: Chris Lane

Roberts Lane, Hurstville will be closed while investigation works take place into the subsidence of Kempt Field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.