'Learning for Life' empowering students

Principal David Stonestreet invites you to experience how students learn and thrive at Shire Christian School. Picture supplied

Learning for Life, a new learning framework developed and recently introduced at Shire Christian School, promises to prepare students of all ages for life-long learning.

Principal David Stonestreet said that when a strong academic culture is brought alongside a caring and nurturing environment, students are in the best position to take risks with their learning and embrace challenges, which will ultimately see them thrive.



"Under our learning framework mistakes are no longer something embarrassing to be hidden or avoided, but valuable lessons in the quest for improvement," Mr Stonestreet said.



"Struggling with learning is not a trigger for disheartenment, but an essential part of the learning process."



The Learning for Life framework ensures students in kindergarten are set up for longevity, preparing a solid foundation for future learning, and empowers students in the senior years for success in their end-of-school studies, as they move into life beyond the safety of the school setting.



The framework emphasises the characteristics that make for a good learner, crafting students to be resourceful, resilient, reflective, and relational learners who are renewed through hope in Christ.



It reduces limiting assumptions about learning and ability and replaces them with an approach that amplifies positive and empowering attitudes towards learning itself.



In essence, Learning for Life is built on the premise that learning is learnable.



When a student embraces this way of thinking, they equip themselves to make sense of the complex, ever-changing culture around them, developing empathy and competence.



Graduates of Shire Christian School therefore possess a growth mindset and demonstrate a strong sense of self-efficacy, intrinsic motivation, and a commitment to lifelong learning.



"I am very excited for the school and our students as we step forward, in faith, to ensure that Shire Christian School remains a vibrant and effective learning community well into the 21st century," Mr Stonestreet said.

