International Women's Day walk in Royal National Park

International Women's Day will be celebrated with a hike along Lady Carrington Drive in the Royal National Park on Friday, March 8.
The walk is being organised by Woronora River local Monique Farmer founder of adventure travel company Women Want Adventure.
When Monique Farmer canoed to school on the Woronora River at age of 10, she had no idea how important those outdoor skills would become in transforming women's lives more than 20 years later.
"I was fortunate to grow up in an area where outdoor adventures were a part of our everyday life, and I wanted to create a company using my skills and knowledge to empower women to feel the benefits of being in nature," said Ms Farmer who founded Women Want Adventure over eight years ago.
"I believe spaces for women to come together to do activities, form friendships, and be outside is really important. It gives our mind spaces in a world full of noise."
Ms Farmer, a former Outdoor Education Teacher, organises hiking, kayaking, camping, and larger international trips to Nepal and Thailand so women can feel empowered to try new things they might not do alone.
"Empowering women to believe in themselves is something we celebrate at Women Want Adventure. With International Women's Day coming up, I wanted to bring everyone together on a local walk to share their stories - some uplifting, some heartbreaking, and always powerful.
"We have many free events to help women break down barriers, such as believing they don't have the skills, knowing who to go with, or having time to organize special outdoor trips. Women Want Adventure helps solve these problems.
"My message to women for IWD would be to celebrate the joy of nature and our victories over life's challenges. Believe in your strength and yourself."
Women Want Adventure is hosting a free International Women's Day Walk on Friday, March on Lady Carrington Drive.
"The walk is going to be relaxed and inviting for women to come along, chat with each other, enjoy the surroundings, and a lovely picnic in the park post-hike," Ms Farmer said.
For further information on the International Women's Day Walk, contact Monique Farmer directly at 0403918346.
