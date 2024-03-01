St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

International Women's Day walk in Royal National Park

March 2 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Women Want Adventure group is organising a walk in the Royal National Park for International Women's Day.
The Women Want Adventure group is organising a walk in the Royal National Park for International Women's Day.

International Women's Day will be celebrated with a hike along Lady Carrington Drive in the Royal National Park on Friday, March 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.