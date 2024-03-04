Blokes walk for strong minds

From a small Facebook group to a growing social support network, these blokes are uniting for strong minds - and are possibly saving a life or two.
They are some of the members of 'Walk Another Day', a non-profit Sutherland Shire mental health group that connects people through monthly events including outdoor walks and other social activities.
It was founded by Engadine's Dom Ruello, who wanted to launch an inclusive hub that caters for males of all ages.
"Our group consists of kids as young as four to men aged older than 70," he said. "We provide the framework and structure for men to feel heard and supported in any stage of their life."
Mr Ruello came up with the idea of the group almost two years ago. Every month on a Sunday, they meet at Wanda Surf Club, and stroll along the beach, followed by a coffee and catch-up.
"We can have 30 to 60 blokes down there, and always different guys," he said. My son, who is nine, comes along every time."
In early March, some of the participants gathered at Cronulla, where they had a representative from every Sutherland Shire junior rugby league club. Each of the guys wore their club shorts and socks, plus their 'Another Day' shirt to show their combined unity for positive mental health.
"I used to be heavily involved in one of the clubs, and last weekend we wanted to get a player from each of the 14 clubs represented," Mr Ruello said. "We are always looking for ways to promote our message of strong mental health. We have also brought on some NRL players as ambassadors and are about to get a Cronulla Sharks player involved."
The group also recently finished a 28 day fitness challenge. The main aim is to simply be there for each other.
"By no means do we have any kind of training as professionals in this kind of stuff, but at the base level - to help a mate out, I think we provide that," Mr Ruello said.
"We have had really good feedback on how much the group has helped people. We have a few men with PTSD come down and openly say that what we have been able to do for them has helped as much as any kind of therapy has. They say the group has changed their lives, and that's one of the best things. What we're there to do is make sure the boys are OK mentally. It gives them a little bit of hope that they didn't have before, and being around guys who are positive, has made a big difference."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.