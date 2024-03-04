Blokes walk for strong minds

"We have had really good feedback on how much the group has helped people. We have a few men with PTSD come down and openly say that what we have been able to do for them has helped as much as any kind of therapy has. They say the group has changed their lives, and that's one of the best things. What we're there to do is make sure the boys are OK mentally. It gives them a little bit of hope that they didn't have before, and being around guys who are positive, has made a big difference."

