'I started by cleaning toilets at Carmen's': Cook hopeful's pitch in preselection

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 28 2024 - 10:17am, first published 9:27am
The cover of Ben Britton's pitch to voters.
A candidate vying to replace Scott Morrison in Cook has told Liberal Party members of his strong work ethic and how he started in the workforce by cleaning toilets and taking out the rubbish at Carmen's nightclub.

