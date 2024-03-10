Ella Boot gets a title fight shot

Cronulla's Ella Boot has her sights set on becoming a world champion boxer.
At 24 years old she's held multiple national titles in karate, represented her country and travelled the world for fights, but a meeting with the legendary boxing trainer Johnny Lewis changed everything and he has been in her corner for 11 fights.
Ella is now fighting for the WBC Silver Lightweight world title against Thailand's controversial Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang on March 23 at Bankstown Paceway in a Neutral Corner promotion.
The WBC has four different types of championships and the Silver belt is essentially considered a secondary belt.
Thawilsuhannawang is a well credentialed fighter with 19 wins, 18 KOs and four losses and has fought for a world title previously.
After having 45 amateur fights Ella's pro record is 5-0 and she said this is her biggest fight.
"I'm so excited to be finally fighting again-the first fight of the year is good.
"My goal is to be a world champion - this is just another stepping stone," she said
"Ideally this time next year I'd like to be fighting overseas."
Sydney trainer Johnny Lewis has mentored six world champions - now he's predicting his latest protégé to become a seventh, declaring he's as excited with Ella as he was with Jeff Fenech.
The lightweight professional boxer was born in the United kingdom, but grew up on the Sunshine Coast, moving to Cronulla in 2018 to train with Lewis and pursue her boxing career.
Winning her last fight was an important step for Boot, as she is already thinking about her long-term propositions for her boxing career.
She defended the Australian super lightweight title against Annie Thatcher on an all-female fight card in Sydney last year.
"After defending my super-lightweight title in July, myself and my team are making plans of going international and becoming known overseas," she said.
"My future goal is to become undisputed world champion in the lightweight division."
Ella is seeking as much support for this fight as possible as this will be her biggest yet and gets her another step closer to her dream.
Boot has already risen up to become the nation's most dangerous female pound-for-pound and finding opponents closer to home is becoming an increasing issue for Team Boot, with her last fighter having come across from MMA to take the fight.
Her agent Pete Mitrevsk said "there's nobody in Australia wants to fight Ella Boot".
"She's already gone as high as super welterweight because there is just nobody out there in her own weight class who is willing to take her on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.