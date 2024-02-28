St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

St George Matters with Chris Minns: My Plan to Address the Housing Crisis in NSW

February 28 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.

Two weeks ago, the Productivity Commission warned that Sydney was on the verge of becoming a 'city without grandkids', because housing costs are forcing young families out of town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.