St George Matters with Chris Minns: My Plan to Address the Housing Crisis in NSW

Two weeks ago, the Productivity Commission warned that Sydney was on the verge of becoming a 'city without grandkids', because housing costs are forcing young families out of town.
Everybody recognises we have a housing problem in this state.
That much has been clear for a long time now.
As Premier, I don't want to be another politician who sidesteps this issue, because it's too hard or too complicated.
It's for that reason that our Government is making some important changes to how we plan housing in our state.
These changes are designed to build more homes, in the right places, close to transport and other amenities.
As part of this plan, we're allowing more medium density housing around train stations.
We're making it easier to build terraces and townhouses. We've cut stamp duty for more than 18,000 first home buyers.
At the same time, we're improving infrastructure around those housing zones, to make sure they're great places to live in and raise a family.
We're also expanding the powers of the NSW Building Commission, so all new housing is well designed and high quality.
If we want to give the next generation a chance, this is our best plan.
We're working closely with local councils, like Georges River and Canterbury-Bankstown, to make sure these plans work within local communities.
Dealing with this problem is a shared responsibility, across all levels of government.
As Premier, I will work with anyone who wants to be part of the solution.
We live in the best state in the best country in the world.
But for all our good luck, young people are still struggling to see a future for their family here.
We need to give them their future back.
And that means building more homes, of the highest quality, as close to work and transport as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.