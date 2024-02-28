Sutherland 'the last stop' as Bus Industry Taskforce wraps up forums

Sutherland will be the last stop for the Bus Industry Taskforce, which has been working its way around the state listening to the complaints of travellers.
Two forums will be held on:
The announcement coincided with the restoration of a full timetable for bus services in Sutherland Shire and St George after 160 services were cut in July last year.
Mrs Stuart said more details on registering for the forums would be released at a later date.
The state government established the taskforce to make recommendations to improve the reliability, quality and effectiveness of bus services across NSW.
The taskforce was to include bus operators, industry experts, members of the workforce and community representatives, to determine how to deliver more efficient and reliable services.
Two reports have already been released.
Mrs Stuart said the former government signed a deal with operator U-Go Mobility to take over the local services from July 1, 2023.
"The change-over was a debacle with services running late or not showing up at all - leaving residents and school children stranded on the side of the road," she said.
The State Opposition said the second Bus Industry Taskforce report, released on February 22, was "yet another example of transport policy by press release by the Minns Government".
Opposition transport spokeswoman Natalie Ward said the government had not committed any new funding to meet the recommendations of its own taskforce.
"The report specifically requests the NSW Government to fund over $5 billion worth of recurrent and capital spending in the short term, yet the in the Minister's press release there is no mention of additional funding," she said.
