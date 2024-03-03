Annika selected for 2024 series

Rugby league isn't the only sport that has state versus state - golf also tees off against their rival states every year for bragging rights.
A mix of fresh faces and seasoned competitors will represent the NSW Blues in their quest to defend their Australian Interstate Teams Title in May and Barden Ridges Annika Rathbone is in the 10 member squad.
The Australian Golf Club Medal Champion Annika Rathbone and Endeavour High Schools Rachel Lee will lead a much younger women's squad that includes Newcastle teenagers Ella Scaysbrook and Amy Squires, with 17-year-old Batemans Bay star Sophie Epplestun rounding out the selection.
Rathbone made her debut for Australia as part of a six-player team in the 2024 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championship in Thailand last month.
Rathbone, 20, earned her place by going undefeated at the Australian Interstate Teams Matches at St Michael's Golf Club in May last year as NSW triumphed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.