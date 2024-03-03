St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Annika selected for 2024 series

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 4 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 8:40am
Annika Rathbone training last week at the Lakes. Picture Golf NSW
Rugby league isn't the only sport that has state versus state - golf also tees off against their rival states every year for bragging rights.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

