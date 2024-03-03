Billy's comeback

The fight game is as tough as it gets and you can go from the top to the bottom in the blink of an eye.
Bilal 'Billy' Akkawy was once one of Australian boxing's brightest prospects, but after fighting in New York and Las Vegas on Canelo Alvarez undercards, he was sidelined by a debilitating back injury which nearly forced him to retire.
Fully fit again, Akkawy is eyeing another run at a title.
Once considered the hardest pound-for-pound puncher in Australia, Akkawy is now on the comeback path after rupturing a disc in his back.
After making his comeback in November, against Indian Ashish Bandor, Peakhurst's Akkawy will headline No Limit's first show of the year against tough veteran and former World IBO champ Reynold Quinlan on March 6 - and it will be on Fox Sports.
Akkawy stopped Bandor with a KO one minute into Round 2 of 6, 4:18 total time of boxing - it would be a hard fight to take as he picks opponents moving forward.
For Akkawy, who was rated as the country's heaviest pound-for-pound hitter by legendary trainer Johnny Lewis, the fight was another step back on the journey to achieve his goals.
Akkawy fought out of Club Punchbowl in his early days, making his journey to the highs of New York City at boxing's most famous arena all the more remarkable.
Dubbed "The return of the Beast" Akkawy said he's back to doing what he's done for most of his life.
"After four years of not fighting, I want to continue my journey back," he said
Training out of Carltons Hardcore Gym with his father Michael he said it's a dream to be in those fights on the big stage with the whole world watching.
Akkawy suffered his first ever defeat, in a world title fight in Las Vegas, he stepped into the ring in May 2019 to take on Englishman John Ryder for the interim WBA super middleweight title.
He took the fight with two weeks' notice as the replacement for David Lemieux.
"I've turned a corner and I'm more mature in my training, and I won't underestimate my opponents," he said
"I'm fighting at catchweight,(86k) - this time next year I should be back fighting in the top 15. That's my goal.
"No rush - just results."
