'Kindness and zest for life': Memorial service for security guard held outside hotel

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 28 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 2:20pm
Colleagues gather at the conclusion of the memorial service. Picture by Chris Lane
Colleagues gather at the conclusion of the memorial service. Picture by Chris Lane

A service was held on the footpath outside the Royal Hotel at Sutherland today to remember and celebrate the life of security guard Mousa Al-Zaher, who died during an alleged altercation with a patron.

