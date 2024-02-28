'Kindness and zest for life': Memorial service for security guard held outside hotel

A service was held on the footpath outside the Royal Hotel at Sutherland today to remember and celebrate the life of security guard Mousa Al-Zaher, who died during an alleged altercation with a patron.
Colleagues at security firm Dalton Solutions gathered at a makeshift memorial, adorned with floral tributes, to pay their respects.
Mr Al-Zaher, who lived at Arncliffe, came to Australia recently from Saudi Arabia to study and work. He has no family in Australia and arrangements are being made to repatriate his body.
The owners of the security firm, Junior Fineaso and Fono Poasa, gave tributes, followed by a prayer read by another colleague.
Mr Fineaso said Mr Al-Zaher was "a remarkable individual, who was not only an esteemed colleague, but a cherished friend to many of us".
He had exhibited "kindness and a zest for life" and "set a high bar" in his work.
Addressing Mr Al-Zara's family from afar, Mr Fineaso said, "When Mousa spoke to us of his family, his love for you was evident. It was clear you were the cornerstone of his happiness".
Mr Poasa thanked the hotel management for allowing the service, which allowed the opportunity to say "thank you for being part of our team" and to think of his family.
The prayer read at the end of the service included the words, "Praise you oh lord for the life of Mousa Al-Zaher. He has served his family with honour and respect, he has served his community with love and humility, as we pay tribute as we remember the impact that he has, and will continue to have, on our lives."
The prayer concluded by asking for comfort for his loving parents, siblings, extended family and friends" and peace for the other family impacted by the event.
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.