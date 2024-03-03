St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Coach to lead south performance centre

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 4 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Head Coach David Proud will bring his experience from his tenure with Swimming Australia at the Brisbane Hub Program.
New Head Coach David Proud will bring his experience from his tenure with Swimming Australia at the Brisbane Hub Program.

Swimming NSW has announced the appointment of David Proud as the Head Coach of the highly anticipated Southern Performance Centre based out of Sutherland Leisure Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.