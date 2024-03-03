Coach to lead south performance centre

Swimming NSW has announced the appointment of David Proud as the Head Coach of the highly anticipated Southern Performance Centre based out of Sutherland Leisure Centre.
As the new Head Coach, Proud says he will focus his immediate attentions on preparing swimmers from one of Sydney's largest junior sports participation areas for an Olympic pathway to Brisbane in 2032.
The Sutherland Shire is a thriving sporting hub and has been a swimming stronghold in NSW - particularly in the 1990s and 2000s when coaches like Greg Hodge, Doug Frost and Tracey Menzies walked the deck for names like Thorpe, Stevens, Cowley and Thompson.
Proud will bring his experience from his tenure with Swimming Australia at the Brisbane Hub Program. Having played a pivotal role in coaching athletes gearing up for this year's Olympic and Paralympic trials.
Originally from the UK, Proud made his mark in Australian swimming on the Gold Coast where he led the Junior Swimming Program and mentored athletes guiding them to Olympic and International teams.
His decision to relocate to NSW underscores his commitment to fostering swimming excellence.
The establishment of the Southern Performance Centre represents a significant milestone in Swimming NSW's ongoing mission to cultivate high performance pathways and programs for swimmers across the state.
Proud told journalist Ian Hansen he was keen to bring some of the history back into the club and to celebrate people to look up to and to remind them of the history of this club and area.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to identify and nurture emerging swimming talent in a region renowned for its swimming prowess," he said
"I'm excited to be working in such a great facility with the support of all the program partners and the team at Swimming NSW."
Proud is excited by the move and is up for the challenge working with the group who swim under the SLC Aquadot banner.
"There is no reason why we can't really build something out of Sutherland and I'm looking forward to starting and I know there is a good group of swimmers there and it's up to myself as head coach and our group of coaches to develop the team to get the best out of them."
Swimming NSW Performance Centres serve as hubs of excellence and have support from the NSW Institute of Sport performance team. The Sutherland Shire Council's financial backing and the use of the Sutherland Leisure Centre facility underscore their commitment for athletic development.
Kirsten Thomson OLY, CEO of Swimming NSW herself from the Sutherland Shire, welcomed Proud's appointment,
"David's passion and expertise will be an invaluable asset to our swimming community in NSW. We look forward to supporting him and are confident his appointment will place our state in a strong position for the future."
