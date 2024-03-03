Gym NSW awards given

Gymnasts from St George have won a suite of prestigious awards at the Gymnastics NSW Annual Awards, held on Sunday, February 11.
More than 600 people gathered at Doltone House in Pyrmont to celebrate the local and international successes of clubs, gymnasts, coaches and officials within NSW.
In aerobic gymnastics, Blakehurst's Mercedes McIntyre, took home Aerobic Gymnastics Senior International Athlete of the Year.
The 26-year-old, who trains at PLC Sydney, became the 2023 Australian Champion in aerobic gymnastics last year, and went on to represent Australia at four major international events.
Mercedes said the award is a huge honour.
"I've put my life into aerobic gymnastics and it's a wonderful acknowledgement of my achievements last year.
I've had so many incredible experiences, travelling the world and learning from athletes in other countries.
"Now, my focus is on a huge year ahead with the World Championships happening in 2024 and all the competitions in the lead-up," she said
Gymnastics NSW CEO Rebecca Shaw congratulated all the clubs and athletes who were nominated and won in their category.
Ms Shaw said it was exciting to celebrate the successes of the sport, which has become the third most popular activity for children in NSW.
Last year, Gymnastics NSW recorded close to 72,000 participants in more than 200 affiliated clubs.
"We truly appreciate the dedicated people that make up our amazing and foundational sport," Ms Shaw said.
"Our community had an outstanding year, with 99 NSW athletes and officials chosen to represent Australia across 197 assignments.
"Now, we look forward to an incredible 2024, including the Paris Olympics."
Australia's 2023 champion in men's artistic gymnastics, Heath Thorpe from Shire Gymnastics, was awarded Men's Gymnastics Senior International Athlete of the Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.