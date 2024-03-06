St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

The final cut: end of a crafty era for Loftus shop

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 7 2024 - 11:47am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Crafty Hive at Loftus is closing. Pictured is one of the staff members, Megan Martin. Picture by Chris Lane
The Crafty Hive at Loftus is closing. Pictured is one of the staff members, Megan Martin. Picture by Chris Lane

Chances are if you live at Loftus you will be all too familiar with a little craft hub on National Avenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.