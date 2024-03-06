The final cut: end of a crafty era for Loftus shop

Chances are if you live at Loftus you will be all too familiar with a little craft hub on National Avenue.
A popular go-to one-stop-shop for fabrics and yarn and all things in between, The Crafty Hive has been in the community for many years.
But it's the end of the line for the business, with the owners deciding to sell. Doors will close on April 13.
The shop has been run by mother Angela McGrath and her daughter Lauren for nine years. The business has had several owners in the past 30 years or so, including former owner Judy who died about 11 years ago. She had owned the shop for about 20 years.
"I crochet and do lots of craft, mum is the sewer," Lauren said. "She always wanted a patchwork shop - it was a dream of hers. Dad gave it to her."
The shop has previously partnered with community charity projects, with people donating more than 100 quilts to those in need.
Lauren said the most popular buys were acrylic yarn/wool. "I can't keep it on the shelf quick enough some days," she said.
It's the people who have made the business a success, she said. "The customers have kept us going," Lauren said. "From those who want to do big projects, or just need a little bit of elastic, we have many memorable ones.
"There was one who I never met in person, a 90 year-old lady who knits purely for charity. I have only ever spoken with her over the phone, and she only ever wanted to speak with me. I post wool out to her. She has such a great sense of humour and quick wit.
"At the start of every school term, we get all the high school kids in who need things for textiles - whether they're making a pillowcase or pair of shorts. I also have my nephew's pictures hanging on the wall behind the counter. He likes to come in during the school holidays, and sit and draw."
On their Facebook page, the owners expressed their heartbreak at the decision, which has been made due to family illness.
"It has been an incredibly difficult and challenging time for our family and while we have persevered through the storm, we need to focus on the next chapter of our lives," they said. "We would like to thank our amazing staff Wendy, Josie and Megan for all their love and support."
Loyal customers posted their gratitude on social media.
"I hope someone comes to the rescue and keeps The Crafty Hive alive. It's what makes Loftus feel like a village...looking at your beautiful stock was so uplifting...thank you for making The Crafty Hive such a special place for creative people."
Another regular customer, Faye Macartney-Bourne, said she will miss the shop. "The shop is small but it is a community delight to enter," she said. "You meet and talk to other customers who have the same craft ideas. Friendships are made in the patchwork classes. There is a wonderful collection of fabrics, yarn/wool and pattern books."
