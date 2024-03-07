Life-saving blood donations are keeping Luci strong

Family, friends and strangers rallied around a little girl at The Shire Donor Centre, Miranda, giving valuable drops of life.
More than 150 appointments were made on Recipient Day at the donor centre on March 3, all for Luci, who is battling leukaemia.
Luci, 2, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2023, and since then has had several platelet and blood transfusions. It is only thanks to donations that she has been able to stay afloat and maintain her climb towards recovery.
The toddler receives regular life-saving blood products. Her parents Morgan Garato and Lino Filho were there to thank the Sutherland Shire community for their generous gestures.
Before Luci was diagnosed, the family had returned from a trip to Brazil, and noticed Luci was extremely pale and lethargic. But they thought it was a virus. A blood test soon confirmed her devastating illness.
"It was the worst moment of our lives," Morgan said. "You hear about childhood cancer but never think it would happen to us. She has a long way to go but she is now walking, chatting and is as cheeky as ever."
Candy McMaster from The Shire Donor Centre said the community response was phenomenal.
"There were 87 blood and plasma collections over the day - huge, and 38 brand new blood donors rolled up their sleeves for Luci," she said. "It's a wonderful example of a community coming together in times of need."
Luci's mother Morgan, said the family was grateful for everyone who took one hour out of their lives to help. "Giving blood is an incredible gift to families like ours," she said.
Luci's uncle Jakob Fitzpatrick is taking his gift further, running 100 kilometres from Manly to Wollongong in April for charity. The fundraiser will support families who children are going through cancer. More than $33,000 has been raised, with money going towards The Leukaemia Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.
