High success rate for major shire development applications

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 13 2024 - 6:59am, first published 6:58am
A proposal development covering 16 home sites at 6-20 Hinkler Avenue and 319-333 Taren Point Road, Caringbah, has been refused twice by Sydney South Planning Panel. Picture DA.
Seven of 10 major planning proposals in Sutherland Shire considered by the regional planning panel over the last two years were approved.

