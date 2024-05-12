High success rate for major shire development applications

Seven of 10 major planning proposals in Sutherland Shire considered by the regional planning panel over the last two years were approved.
A council report said the state government created Sydney South Planning Panel in November 2016.
The panel determines a small proportion of applications that are lodged with the council.
"These are generally significant applications," the repirt said.
"This includes development with an estimated cost over $30 million or significant or sensitive development with a cost over $5 million, as defined under the State Environmental Planning Policy (Planning Systems) 2021."
The report said four DAs were determined by the panel in 2022/2023. Three were approved and one was refused.
"The applications predominantly related to large mixed use and residential developments with an estimated development cost over $30 million," the report said.
"One matter proceeded to Court and is being conciliated
"The number determined by the Panel in the current financial year is six. Four were approved and two refused.
"The applications related to mixed use developments and school facilities.
"Two matters proceeded to court. In both instances the proceedings were discontinued by the applicants. No issues are raised with any of these matters."
There are five Sydney District Planning Panels and four Regional Planning Panels across NSW.
Each panel is an independent body that is not subject to the direction of the Minister for Planning.
Sydney South Planning Panel is chaired by Annelise Tuor with State members being Penny Holloway and Glennis James.
Shire council representatives include deputy mayor Provan and Cr Nikolovski, with alternative members taking part when permanent members cannot attend.
