'Adrenaline playground': Large new trampoline centre coming to shire

A Bounce indoor trampoline park with a wide range of fitness options, is coming to Sutherland Shire.
The centre would be similar to Sky Zone Miranda, which closed in 2019.
There are 21 Bounce centres in Australia, including two recently established in Sydney - at Homebush and Cromer.
A development application (DA) has been lodged to change the use of the Amart Furniture distribution premises at 9 Box Road, Caringbah, at a cost of $1.875 million
The DA said Bounce facilities generally provide around 3000 square meters of interconnected indoor trampolines, adventure features, airbags, and tumble tracks.
Sky Zone, which operated for three years, was 3800 square metres.
"Bounce trampoline centre's have been described as an 'adrenaline playground' inspiring movement, self-expression and human connection in physical activity, and celebrates joy, fun and self-powered adrenaline," the DA said.
"The centres are designed as a place to develop balance, coordination and agility and is aimed to cater for families, schools, young people, to elite athletes and corporate groups.
The proposed centre would operate from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week.
Clients would be able to access the premises during opening hours by pre-purchased tickets online or at the reception on arrival.
Sessions would generally be one hour, but could be be extended.
The facility would also offer hosted and non-hosted parties in six party rooms.
Proposed activities include:
