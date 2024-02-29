'Adrenaline playground': Large new trampoline centre coming to shire

A mini bounce zone for younger children, including a ball pit and a mini challenge course to encourage playful exploration, build confidence and develop fundamental movement skills.



Wall Climb, a range of unique rock-climbing challenges.



X-Park, an adventure challenge course which combines obstacles that can be explored as standalone challenges or navigated as one circuit with different levels of difficulty.



Performance tramp, used by athletes pursuing advanced performance around sports such skiing, snowboarding, wake-boarding and skate boarding etc.



Big Bag, provides a giant soft landing.



Free Jump Arena, a playground for freestyle fun with 50 interconnected trampolines, tumble tracks and banked walls.



Basketball, features full-height basketball rings above runway trampolines surrounded by padded walls and floor mats.



Cliff Jump, involves launching yourself off the balcony onto a giant air bag below.



Super Tramp, a 5 x 5 metre trampoline offering extra height and is perfect for off-axis tricks.

