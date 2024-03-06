Letters | Housing plans, pedestrian safety, Kingsway 'bus depot'...

Scott Williams (letters 28 February) writes that he is offended by the statement in my e-News that "I therefore accept the need to ramp up housing supply".
Unfortunately, he didn't quote the rest of what I had to say.
As I said in the e-News, Sydney is one of the most unaffordable housing markets in the world for buyers and renters; prices and rents are a function of supply and demand.We therefore need to increase supply and ease demand.
On housing supply, however, the Minns Labor Government's lazy one-size-fits-all approach, which will see the largest rezoning in our state's history, will give us poor and haphazard urban outcomes.
It could see apartment blocks as high as eight stories around neighbourhood shopping centres including those not on a train line.
The Housing Minister has told communities that "if they can't get behind [the government's plans] well get out of the way".
The government should instead be working with local communities, especially through local councils, to develop plans for more housing supply, subject to strict time limits.
The government has also failed to announce any plans for accompanying infrastructure.
Mr Williams laments what he calls "endless migration". On housing demand, as my e-News said, the Minns Government has failed to ask the Albanese Labor Government to cut record immigration levels which have fuelled housing price and rent spikes.
I've been leading calls for cuts to immigration to ease the demand pressure.
Mark Speakman MP for Cronulla, Leader of the NSW Opposition
As your correspondent Paul Stebbing wrote (Leader February 28), the lack of a pedestrian crossing across Caldarra Avenue, Engadine is not a political issue.
Sutherland Council, and especially Cr Pesce should drive along Anzac Avenue, through Caldarra Ave, before and after school to become aware of the problem.
There is nowhere safe for Engadine High School students to cross Caldarra Avenue in any direction, whether on Anzac Ave or the Old Princes Highway. This is inexcusable, particularly with the increased volume and impatience of drivers.
As a now elderly resident of Engadine I am grateful that my four children survived unscathed, however the population has dramatically increased, together with drivers' apparent intolerance of pedestrians.
Kathryn Lai, Engadine
There is a less than adequate situation when it comes to representation of people with disabilities in radio.
I was diagnosed with High Functioning Autism, and have only five per cent vision. I have been lobbying the federal government for a radio broadcast license to have a station that advocates for the handicapped for well over 15 years.
I'm the owner and operator of a internet streaming station, The Fresh Mix dot com, formally 2PR FM.com. The aim is to advocate for the disabled and handicapped, in its news bulletins and on air discussions, as well as offering a music playlist.
We are just a group of people on the disability support pension, wanting to contribute something back to society.
Mark Boerebach, Sutherland
Now that a random bus operator has claimed two traffic lanes of the Kingsway at Miranda as a bus depot (one east bound and one west bound at times), how will Sutherland Shire Council and the state government rectify this reduction of traffic lanes from three down to two lanes in either direction?
Will parking costs apply to the operator as taxpayers money was spent installing these lanes originally? Cyclists are now forced to use the middle lane in these areas just to pass these uninvited busses
In addition, how will council and the state government reinstate a safe line of sight for pedestrians to safely cross the Kingsway in the area east of Sylvania Road?
Name supplied
No surprise that evangelical Morrison packed his exit speech with references to the power of Judaeo/ Christian theology.
That's his thing, but its a bit rich for him to claim that we inherit our morals and values from these two linked sources. He might but I don't and nor do nearly 50% of census respondents.
A bit of logic Scott: for the period of at least 100 000 years before the arrival of Christ there is no archaeological evidence of societies running amok.
In the current era there is no legal evidence that non believers rape, pillage rob or murder in greater numbers than do believers.
The values aren't Judaeo/Christian they are Darwinian values that ensured the survival of the human species by making for social cohesion.
Some may question my interpretation but apes, chimpanzees, bonobos and lemurs have similar, but of course not expressed values, that make for social cohesion.
Trevor Somerville, Illawong
