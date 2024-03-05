Live an enriched life at Macquarie Lodge Advertising Feature

Residents enjoy getting the most out of the activities on offer at the village. Pictures supplied

If you're hesitant to move into a retirement village, a visit to Macquarie Lodge Retirement Village - a community where residents enjoy an engaged and enriching lifestyle - will change your mind.



Village manager of Macquarie Lodge, Christina Savides, said the village has the community spirit.



You can also choose to retain your privacy and engage on your own terms.

"Operated by The Salvation Army Aged Care, Macquarie Lodge is open to all retirees and is particularly good for residents who want to live independently but need a bit of support from time to time," Christina said.

"Our onsite Village team takes care of the common areas, maintenance and the gardens.



The lovely setting around Macquarie Lodge Retirement Village.

If needed, cleaning, personal care and clinical care can be delivered directly to a resident's home by the Salvos Home Care team located on-site."

Should any resident require hands-on care, such as after a health emergency, for themselves or their spouse or partner, both long and short-term care can be organised at the Macquarie Lodge Aged Care Centre close by (subject to assessment).

Operations Manager for Salvos Home Care NSW, Sibel Bas, said the village is a "one-stop-shop. Australians have trusted The Salvation Army with their care for over 140 years. Our fully qualified staff are committed to providing support to Macquarie Lodge residents, honouring this legacy of trust."

Macquarie Lodge Open Day on Thursday, March 21 is an opportunity for potential residents and their families to experience the warmth and vibrancy of Macquarie Lodge firsthand.



When choosing a retirement village, Christina recommends looking for one that is close to what you love, for example, your favourite social spots, health services and where your family and friends live.



See what the village has on offer at the Macquarie Lodge Open Day on Thursday, March 21.

It's important to consider future care needs.

Make sure you understand all the fees: entry costs, ongoing fees for services and maintenance, exit fees, and charges for extra services.



Ask about potential fees, the process for fee increases and the financial arrangement for any care services.

Christina said her team works hard to ensure residents have time to enjoy their retirement.



An essential component of Macquarie Lodge is the onsite Chaplain, and residents direct the wide range of activities and are equal partners with The Salvation Army Aged Care in all the decisions regarding the village.

Residents joining in some exercise held at the village.

To register for the Macquarie Lodge Open Day.

