Ability soars: surf's up at this academy

A disability surfing event united a Cronulla community this month, when young people took to the shore in their wheelchairs for a dip.
The ocean safety event was organised by Skillz4me, a non-profit disability organisation that hosts the annual day, which provides a free surf experience for people with a moderate to severe disability including autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, intellectual disability, rare genetic disorders and global development delay.
Up to 50 participants who are unable to access the ocean without support enjoyed the summer conditions in early autumn, alongside support workers and surf coaches.
Founder and Chief Executive of Skillz4me, Sarah Stanton, said it was a succes.
"Skillz4me provides support, access and opportunities like Wave Warriors to make it possible for children and young people who have a moderate to profound disability to experience the joy of the ocean," she said. "The event creates an accessible pathway for families who are unable to visit the beach without supports."
Families also enjoyed the day, watching children splash about. "It was so lovely to see my 11-year-old daughter who has autism going into the water," one parent said. "She usually doesn't do this but with the support of the wave warrior team she went all the way in the water. She was laughing and experienced joy rather than anxiety which has been previous experience.
"My son had the best time," another parent of a 15-year-old with Down syndrome, said. " We've seen his interest levels grow between this and last year's events."
