Celebrating women and their achievements

Women were recognised for their outstanding contributions to their communities, on International Women's Day this year.
Hughes MP Jenny Ware hosted the awards at Como Hotel on March 8, which is globally known as a day that highlights the achievements of women in a diverse society.
Four recipients received awards, including one posthumous award.
Young Woman of the Year was Natasha Ransford of Project Youth, for her commitment to empowering young people in the community.
Woman of the Year was Paula Smith, and Senior Woman of the Year was Jane Bell.
Hughes Woman of the Year (posthmous) was Kim Livingstone, a cherished member of University Of Wollongong's School of Nursing. Kim was known for her passionate dedication to nursing education, and described as a cornerstone in shaping the future of nursing students. Her innovative contributions, particularly in clinical education, profoundly affected the way nursing was taught and practiced.
