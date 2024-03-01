Raising the standard for Hurstville CBD

One Hurstville Plaza, the $60 million 14-storey office tower next to Hurstville's main public square has reached a major milestone with 70 per cent of floorspace leased.
Built by the Coombes Property Group, the company's vision for the new development was to provide premium commercial office space for the Hurstville CB D comparable to other major employment centres.
The building has met that objective with major tenants including Dr Du Education, Brenntag Australia and Randstad Australia.
Last November, the 350-capacity Humphrey's Hotel and Hatch Restaurant opened, spanning all of level one of One Hurstville Plaza and offering a bistro, the fine dining Hatch Restaurant which has one Chef Hat, an all-weather terrace and a sports bar.
Dymocks Education is the latest client to move in.
"We chose the site for its centrality to amenities and transport and its modern facilities and it certainly delivers on those," Dymocks's Education's chief executive officer, Mark Buckland said.
"As an executive with 20 years in leasing I have to say that Hurstville Plaza has been a refreshing change."
One Hurstville Plaza has been designed by award winning architectural firm PTW Architects.
The tower has panoramic 360-degree views and offers 8,400sqm of A- grade office space over 11 floors, 1,800sqm of retail space over three podium levels, and a 5 Star NABERS Energy rating.
Coombes Property Group Senior Property Manager, Christina Nguyen said the building's success stands out amidst a backdrop of generally negative sentiment in the office leasing market across Sydney and Australia as a whole.
"This contrast highlights the unique and favourable circumstances we are experiencing in Hurstville," she said
"The One Hurstville Plaza building has transformed into a vibrant hub, now being recognised as an attractive and centrally located destination for businesses.
"Additionally, the opening of the first Chef Hat awarded restaurant in Hurstville, adding to the allure of the area and our building."
Leasing Agent William Gunning of Gunning Real Estate described One Hurstville Plaza as a first of its kind in the St George area.
"It's highly desirable due to its excellent amenity which includes a rooftop terrace and barbecue area, A-grade common boardroom, and an on-site building manager, disabled toilets and shower on all floors, state-of-the-art kitchenette facilities and security access," he said.
"It's setting the standard for new buildings in the area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.