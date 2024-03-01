St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Raising the standard for Hurstville CBD

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 1 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
From left, Leasing agent James McKenny of Gunning Real Estate, Coombes Senior Property Manager Christina Nguyen and leasing agent Hamish Miles outside One Hurstville Plaza. Picture: John Veage
One Hurstville Plaza, the $60 million 14-storey office tower next to Hurstville's main public square has reached a major milestone with 70 per cent of floorspace leased.

