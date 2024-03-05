Tranquil luxury nestled in nature

5 beds | 3 baths | 5 cars
Introducing a solid and spacious family home crafted from enduring concrete and brick. Immersed in nature you will find plenty of serenity and seclusion.
The home's unique space is a standout feature as it occupies the largest land holding in Glenhaven Place.
Bathed in natural light, the home has a sense of openness and provides an opportunity for extended family living or future in-law living.
A noteworthy feature is the level internal access from a double garage leading to a bedroom, study/office and a huge rumpus/lounge area, complete with services for a second kitchen for those looking for dual accommodation (STCA).
Upstairs features generous bedrooms, a main with an ensuite and two separate lounge/living areas. A good-sized timber kitchen with electric appliances and a lovely treescape outlook also exists. The layout includes a dining room, main bathroom with a bath, shower/vanity, toilet, study/office space, and full laundry.
The home has an abundance of indoor/outdoor dining and entertaining space and a huge sunny, north-facing, fully landscaped yard.
