High school marks 20 year global partnership

For 20 years Woolooware High School has continued to show its support for students across international borders, and the tradition is showing no signs of slowing.
Headed by the Student Representative Council, the school celebrated its long-standing and strong partnership with St Jude's School in Tanzania.
To show their gratitude for all the work the school has done in sponsoring students overseas and fundraising for educational projects, guests - alumni of the school, returned to thank students in 2024 - exactly 20 years after the relationship was established.
Winnie Nemes, Suleiman Mohammed and Gemma Sisia, founder of the School of St Jude's, returned to the school to share how Woolooware High's support changed their lives for the better, and to inspired students to keep making positive change.
Sponsorship of students at St Jude's began when former head teacher at Woolooware High, Ken Coleman, suggested that sponsorship could be adopted as a student leadership initiative in 2004.
School Principal Mardi Benson said the connection marked a significant legacy. "Woolooware is an affluent area and we are able to support education in the world, particularly where there is such a deficit in resources," she said.
"This is a valuable program that our school continues to uphold. It brings our school community together in a way that unites us as we execute our goal of sharing the high level of education that we are privileged to receive to young people in Tanzania. Through this work, we understand that education is the key to breaking poverty.
"We are determined to ensure our students not only continue the legacies of the leadership of both staff and students that precede us, but to amplify and build upon the traditions that helped create the heartfelt way we work."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.