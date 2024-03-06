St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Schools

High school marks 20 year global partnership

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 7 2024 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
Woolooware High School celebrated a legacy that has lasted for two decades, with a school in Tanzania. Pictured are students Poppy and Grace with former head teacher Ken Coleman, Winnie Nemes and Dr Suleiman Mohammed. Picture supplied
For 20 years Woolooware High School has continued to show its support for students across international borders, and the tradition is showing no signs of slowing.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

