Weekly Wrap: Sporting family in the spotlight

Hello readers,
Sport plays a huge part in the lives of St George and shire residents - and the Lampret clan of Burraneer Bay is leading the way. Sports reporter John Veage caught up with the youngest family members to make their mark.
Bayside residents are hopefully closer to be enjoying the quiet life again after the use of noise-activated cameras to tackle the problem of car hooning in Bayside has taken a step closer.
On the political front, former prime minister John Howard has intervened in the Liberal Party's preselection for Cook, declaring his support for war widow Gwen Cherne to replace Scott Morrison.
Meanwhile, a 120-year-old shipping tragedy mystery, which included the bodies of crew members and debris from the vessel being washed up on Cronulla beach, has been solved.
And finally, in good news for public transport users a full timetable has been restored for bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire following cuts last July.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.