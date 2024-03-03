St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Shark season go

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 4 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cronulla Sharks kick off their NRL Telstra Premiership campaign against the Warriors in New Zealand on Friday, March 8. Picture NRL Images
The Cronulla Sharks kick off their NRL Telstra Premiership campaign against the Warriors in New Zealand on Friday, March 8. Picture NRL Images

The Sharks launched the 2024 NRL season at Wanda Surf Club last week, with the playing squad being presented to a room full of corporate partners and staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.