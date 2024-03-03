Shark season go

The Sharks launched the 2024 NRL season at Wanda Surf Club last week, with the playing squad being presented to a room full of corporate partners and staff.
Coach Craig Fitzgibbon outlined his plans ahead of round one as his team aims to build on consecutive finals appearances and become a premiership heavyweight.
"I'm open in saying I don't think we've fulfilled our potential. I don't think that we've hit the level we can.
"I believe in the players that we have. If they do find a new level then we'll have the ability to keep going on with it," he said
Super Kiwi winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has showed his passion and his commitment to the Sharks, having notched up 89 NRL games in black, white and blue so far.
"I get a bit emotional because I just love this place so much. I love my teammates - I'm not just saying this to get another contract."
Fitzgibbon also announced no nonsense forwards Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes as co-captains for 2024.
The duo will fill the void left by Wade Graham's retirement. But they won't have to shoulder the load alone, with hooker Blayke Brailey also keen to step up.
The Sharks have also become the world's first professional team to partner with Optimize Mind Performance and will use their mental skills training platform across their NRL, NRLW and under-age pathway programs.
The Sharks' high-performance team, recognise the importance of mental skills training and the need to invest in this area.
You can't have enough big men and after an impressive pre-season, hulking prop Tuku Hau Tapuha has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Sharks until the end of 2025.
The 22-year-old 196 cm forward, who joined the club from the Sydney Roosters in March last year, played pre season against the Knights and Bulldogs.
Cronulla kick off their Telstra Premiership campaign against the Warriors in New Zealand on Friday, March 8 with Nicho Hynes on track to play, teaming up with Braydon Trindall in the spine- co-captain Dale Finucane should also line up for Cronulla with Kade Dykes missing the opening rounds with a hamstring problem.
