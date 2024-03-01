Customers devastated: Kareela Grocer to close in 'challenging economic environment'

Customers are devastated family-owned Kareela Grocer, one of the best fresh food businesses in Sutherland Shire, is closing after 14 years.
Owner Paul Moraitis announced "with a heavy heart" they would close on Monday April 1 "due to the end of our lease and the challenging economic environment".
Kareela Grocer is the third independent fruit and vegetable business in Sutherland Shire to close in the last six months.
The Whole Fruit & Grocery Store at Southgate Sylvania closed on August 31, 2023. Five weeks earlier, Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables rolled down the shutters for the last time.
The response to the latest closure on the Kareela Grocer Facebook page included:
As well as its store in Kareela Village, the business has a providore /wholesale division for customers including restaurants, cafes and hospitals.
Its distinctive black vans with a line of fresh fruit painted along the bottom are well known in the shire.The response on the Kareela Grocer Facebook page was fast and fullsome.
Mr Moraitis wrote:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Kareela Grocer, a cherished part of Kareela Village since 2010. Over the years, we have had the privilege of serving this community, and it has been an incredible journey.
"We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your loyalty and support. Your patronage has not only allowed us to thrive but has also enriched our lives. We have been honoured to be a part of your lives, providing you with fresh produce and exceptional service.
"Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to ensure that Kareela Grocer is not just a place to shop, but a community hub. It is thanks to their efforts that we were recognized as the best Green Grocer in NSW & the ACT in 2019-a testament to their passion and dedication.
"Unfortunately, due to the end of our lease and the challenging economic environment, we must close our doors on Monday, 1st April. This decision was not made lightly, but we believe it is the right one for our business at this time.
"As we prepare to say goodbye, we want to thank you once again for your support and loyalty. It has been an honour to serve you, and we will cherish the memories we have created together.
"We hope to see you in the coming weeks as we prepare to close, and we thank you for being a part of the Kareela Grocer family."
Two shire fruit & veg shops close within five weeks while others battle on
Sutherland Shire's dwindling number of independent fruit and vegetable operators are battling on as other businesses fall around them.
The Whole Fruit & Grocery Store at Southgate Sylvania closed on Thursday August 31.
Five weeks earlier, Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables rolled down the shutters for the last time.
The demise of the Sylvania business came just weeks after it was named Greengrocer of the Year in the Sydney Markets 2023 Fresh Awards and winner of the Fresh Food category of the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards for the second year in a row.
Whole Fruit & Grocery Store owner Daphne Raiti (left) and store manager Lucy. Pictures by Murray Trembath
IMAGE
