Customers devastated: Kareela Grocer to close in 'challenging economic environment'

"I'll never forget mid Covid when we couldn't get a look in at a Coles or Woolies delivery (for days!) and you guys came to the rescue. You were so lovely and caring and hands on. Amazing produce. Thanks for your tenure. And good luck to you all in your next ventures."

"Noooooo, you can't leave. You're the best. What will we do without you? We can't not have your incredible produce. The management need to reduce rents to keep such quality shops. I'm shocked."