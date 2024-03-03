Some of the biggest names in surfing have been honoured at the 2023 Australian Surfing Awards, held last week at the Bondi Pavilion. The event, recognised the outstanding achievements of athletes and contributors across 19 award categories with Ethan Ewing and Molly Picklum awarded male and female surfer of the year.
Celebrating the heart of the surfing community with the Community Award, Cronulla's Blake Johnston who broke the world record for the longest-recorded surfing session was recognised with the Greater Good Award.
Cronulla surfboard manufacturer Dylan Longbottom presented the Surfing Australia Heavy Water Award to the winner Laurer Enever who broke the World Record on one of his surfboards which he said was pretty special. Dylan's big wave charging daughter Summa was a finalist in the Best Surf Picture award.
Blake hasn't stopped after his big achievement and its only two weeks away from the Inaugural Cronulla Surf Festival, presented by The Chumpy Pullin Foundation,
It's a big day with a massive board demo day by Triple Bull surf shop, live music, Junior King of the Beach battle between local clubs, a mechanical surfboard and an inclusive surf session for kids on the spectrum. Bookings essential.
The event concludes with a special ticketed event 707 at Sealevel Restaurant celebrating Blakey's achievements and the shire community.
At that event Blakey the Sutherland Shire Citizen of the Year will be launching his youth empowerment program SWELLBEING with The Chumpy Pullin Foundation and announcing a new world record attempt for 2025.
This weekend sees Cronulla and Elouera Boardriders travel to the Gold Coast for the 11th Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle at Burleigh Heads.
Cronulla ranked 17th not only has to surf first heat in a new venue with a 400m run and rock jump but drew the 'group of death' with two past winners Snapper Rocks and Byron Bay with NSW champs Scarborough and Maroubra United and Saltwater.
Elouera, anchored by junior champ Jarvis Earle, are ranked 23rd and don't face any of the top guns, having Victorian champs Torquay as their top seed.
Jarvis is in top form having just claimed victory against a big field of Australia's best 20-and-under surfers in Port Stephens at the Burton Automotive Pro Junior World Surf League event.
After winning the BYD URBNSURF Pro Jarvis has had mixed results at the last two QS events, but last weekend, he found himself back on top of the podium
Earle dominated the field, winning the Final with a near-excellent two-wave total of 15.97.
"I tried to play that heat patiently, but after the other boys got a strong start, I had to come home strong, and I was stoked to get the win in the end," he said.
"I've been training a lot, so it's good to see the results of that, and I'm hoping to continue this form on the QS."
