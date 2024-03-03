St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Greater good award

Updated March 4 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 9:14am
Blakey Johnston's Cronulla Surf Festival will be held at The Alley on March 16 and is free community event. For more information visit www.cronullasurffestival.com
Some of the biggest names in surfing have been honoured at the 2023 Australian Surfing Awards, held last week at the Bondi Pavilion. The event, recognised the outstanding achievements of athletes and contributors across 19 award categories with Ethan Ewing and Molly Picklum awarded male and female surfer of the year.

