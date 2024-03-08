A thank you morning tea for police officers

Two NSW Police officers were thanked for their work in the community, with St George Community of Service Providers showing their gratitude for the members of the force.
A farewell morning tea was held at Bexley Uniting Church Community Hall for St George Precinct Multicultural Community Liaison Officer Kim Fenwick, and retired St George Police Senior Constable Ray Kerridge.
The event was organised by Mikall (Mike) Chong, of the church and a committee member of the Bexley Chamber of Commerce.
"Ray has been a strong advocate for multiculturalism in the St George community," Mr Chong said. "He retired last year. Unfortunately due to year end schedules, the service sector who knows him fondly did not have the chance to formally farewell him.
"Kim has been a prominent figure among the diverse ethnic communities in St George, facilitating the cooperation and support of the role of police force. This is an opportunity for community leaders and service providers to say farewell to them."
Ray said he was grateful for the community's efforts in organising the event to recognise and appreciate the service. "It has been an honour and privilege to serve the community for the past 20 years," he said. "My journey in the NSW Police began on May 2, 2003, when I joined the force and was stationed at Kogarah. Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work in various roles, including general duties, anti-theft, bike response unit and several positions in the crime management unit, now known as the crime prevention unit."
In 2009, Ray started his role as a crime prevention officer, and in 2013, he transferred to Hurstville Police Station after the merger between Kogarah and Hurstville. "This merger resulted in the creation of one of the largest and busiest commands in the state," he said.
Ray says St George Police Area Command is one of the most "tolerant and inclusive communities - not just in Australia but in the world."
"I have had the privilege of meeting and being inspired by numerous individuals," he said. "Our command is home to people from more than 92 different nationalities, and I am grateful to have served and worked alongside such a diverse and multicultural community. I have formed lifelong friendships with many of them. The acceptance and unity within this community have been truly remarkable. It has been a fulfilling and rewarding experience."
Ray says his career highlights include managing critical incidents including the Cronulla Riots and the Redfern Riots, seeing the resilience and strength of communities overcome challenges. He also helped provide relief during the Northern River NSW floods and was actively involved in COVID-19 duties and policing the NSW-Victoria border. "I am proud to have contributed to the safety and well-being of the community during these challenging times," he said.
Kim is leaving St George Police after nine and a half years, and is going to work at the Liverpool command. Her final day at Hurstville is on April 15. She has worked alongside organisations including Kogarah Storehouse, which packs food for vulnerable communities, Advance Diversity Services with the Drive Time Program, has conducted crime prevention workshops for newly-arrived migrants and elderly residents, and has been part of water safety initiatives.
She says she will miss the command, which has "fostered a culture of inclusivity". "It's been an honour bridging the gap between police and the diverse, vibrant CALD community that we are so fortunate to be a part of," she said.
"I have witnessed firsthand the resilience, strength, and beauty of cultures and traditions, and it has been a profound privilege to advocate for [their] rights, striving to make the community a more welcoming and inclusive place for all. We built some pretty strong bonds along the way through our collaboration and partnerships."
