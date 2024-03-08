A thank you morning tea for police officers

Ray said he was grateful for the community's efforts in organising the event to recognise and appreciate the service. "It has been an honour and privilege to serve the community for the past 20 years," he said. "My journey in the NSW Police began on May 2, 2003, when I joined the force and was stationed at Kogarah. Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work in various roles, including general duties, anti-theft, bike response unit and several positions in the crime management unit, now known as the crime prevention unit."

