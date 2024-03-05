Engadine Central Shopping Centre set for $4 million upgrade

External facade alterations, specifically amendments and extensions to the parapet on the southern and western elevations.



New awning/canopies to southern and south-eastern sides of the premises.



Internal and external window framing and additional skylights.



Demolition of existing and reconstruction of pedestrian internal access entryways on southern, northern and western elevations, including new ramps, stairs, planter boxes and glazed doors.



New bench seating along south-eastern side of premises.-Interior refurbishment, specifically to the existing common area between tenancies.

