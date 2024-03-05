Engadine Central Shopping Centre set for $4 million upgrade

Engadine Central Shopping Centre, which is anchored by a Woolworths supermarket, is set for a $4 million makeover as the first stage of a more extensive upgrade.
Sutherland Shire Council has approved the development application (DA). There were no public submissions when the plans were exhibited.
"The subject application is considered as constituting the first stage of a wider range of works to the shopping centre," the assessment report said.
The first stage works include:
