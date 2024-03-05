St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Engadine Central Shopping Centre set for $4 million upgrade

Updated March 6 2024 - 7:13am, first published 7:10am
Artist's impression of the external facade of the shopping centre. Picture DA
Engadine Central Shopping Centre, which is anchored by a Woolworths supermarket, is set for a $4 million makeover as the first stage of a more extensive upgrade.

