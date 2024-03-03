Shire's last small hardware shop closes after more than 60 years

Sutherland Shire's last small small hardware shop is closing.
Khouri's opened in Sylvania Road, Miranda, more than 60 years ago.
The Khouri family ran it for many years before business partners Pat Albanese and Marty Vukovic bought the business 26 years ago and retained the name Khouri's Trading Co.
The business also trades as Home Hardware Miranda.
The advent of hardware warehouses in the late 1980s sounded the death knell for the small shops.
Khouri's was the shire's only remaining small hardware shop after the closure of Glen's Mitre 10 at Sutherland in 2010 after 57 years, and Hocking & Rose at Kirrawee, Mitre 10 Engadine and Illawong Hardware in 2012.
Mr Vukovic announced the closure of Khouri's in a social media post.
"It is with a heavy hear that we share some bittersweet news with you all," he wrote.
"After 26 years of trading, Khouris Trading Co will be closing its doors for good.
"This decision was not made lightly, however we believe it is the decision for us.
"Our final days of operation will be towards the end of April, with an official date coming soon.
"We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and everyone of you who has supported us over the years. To show our appreciation we will be offering discounts across our entire range as we clear out our remaining stock.
"Your support has meant everything to us, and we hope to see you in the coming weeks as we bid farewell.
"With gratitude, Marty, Pat and Gabriella."
