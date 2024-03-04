Peakhurst United's Pink Ribbon Gala Day success

Peakhurst United Football Club, with support from Football St George, hosted their 'Women in Football Pink Ribbon Gala Day' at Peakhurst Park on Sunday.
The football gala day competition was open to All Age Women teams and was a 7-A-Side with 20-minute games with 32 teams.
It was hot on the field with four games played on the one pitch, with Connells Point Rovers FC big winners.
The successful event was a major fundraiser and a great opportunity to bring the community together.
Women's football teams were invited to participate to promote the success of women in sport and increase awareness of women's cancers.
The event was staged by Leanne Smith and her aim was to raise money for the Cancer Council to fund vital support services, prevention and research into breast and gynaecological cancers.
Special guest Ardi is a mother of six who survived breast cancer and Leukemia and her message was don't neglect yourself.
"Use every test to check yourself -and like me, live to fight it - and I'm still here."
Peakhurst United FC held their inaugural Women in Football Pink Gala Day in 2018 which saw 12 teams participate. The fundraising event has grown to around 30 teams and with the support of the community, Football St George and major sponsor Club Rivers, the club has raised around $50,000.
