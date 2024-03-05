Litter dating back to the '80s removed from Cronulla beachfront

A team of 25 volunteers from the Tradies club and SO Shire picked up 2190 pieces of litter, mostly plastic, on and around Wanda beach on Clean-Up Australia Day.
The group, including children, worked for an hour in 33 degree heat.
Another team of 12 volunteers led by MP Mark Speakman, cleaned up about 300 pieces of litter at Shelly Park.
The litter collected at Wanda included McDonald's and Coca Cola polystyrene packaging from the 1980s, an aluminium Coca Cola can from 1995, Tim Tim wrapper 1996 and assorted confectionery packaging dating back to 1987.
A Polar Cup container was a throwback to the 1980s.
Other items included the remnants of fireworks, coffee cups, balloons, ribbons, lids, cigarette butts, vapes, serviettes and wet wipes.
Mr Speakman said, at Shelly Beach, cigarette butts were "the worst offenders" numerically, "but sadly there were plenty of other more voluminous pieces".
"There were very few beverage containers (a sign that the container deposit scheme works) and no plastic bags or straws (a sign that legislated bans are working), but quite a few bottle tops, broken glass and strange items like parts of hub caps and windscreen wipers," he said.
The clean up team included deputy mayor Carol Provan and Kal Glanznig, co-founder of Plastic Free Cronulla.
