Litter dating back to the '80s removed from Cronulla beachfront

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 5 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
Capponi, seven, of Miranda, was among volunteers who worked in 33 degree heat at Wanda on Clean Up Australia Day. Picture by John Veage
A team of 25 volunteers from the Tradies club and SO Shire picked up 2190 pieces of litter, mostly plastic, on and around Wanda beach on Clean-Up Australia Day.

