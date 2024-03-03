Slayers into the grand final

A completely dominant all round display saw the St George and Sutherland Slayers women's cricket team the first to book their spot in this weekend's NSW Premier Cricket first grade grand final, to be held at Cricket Central.
At Hurstville Oval on Sunday Northern District's won the toss and elected to bat which didn't help them as their openers were punished by the Slayers strike bowler Annika Karlsson - falling for 3-10 at one stage.
The visitors middle order tried to stem the rot but they couldn't get a combination going and at 7-73 the writing was on the wall.
The tail enders put up a fight but the Slayers bowlers of Rhiannon Dick and Jaclyn Vickery had them trapped and scoring at under 3 runs an over, which was never going to be enough.
Northern Districts were eventually bowled out for 10-119 off 40.4 overs which the Slayers immediately started to chase with classy NSW opener Tahlia Wilson almost scoring half herself before falling for 52 and it was 2-96 when she was dismissed.
Rhiannon Dick anchored the team home with 34 not out to see the team claim victory with 2-121 in 29 overs.
Slayers' experienced, record breaking batswomen Jo Kelly fell for 13, this is after her last week's heroics where she became the oldest women first grade player to score a century - when she hit 105 against Penrith at the age of 48 and 112 days.
The only male players to have scored a first class century at a greater age are 49 yr 299 days old Warren Bardsley in 1933, 48yr 316 day Monty Noble in 1922 and 48yr 272 day Syd Gregory in 1919.
Whilst it is known that there have been women who played first grade into their 50s, there are no known records of century makers at a greater age than Jo Kelly.
Jo Kelly who lives on the south coast said their young players have really stepped up and their bowlers really controlled the semi final win.
"I've been playing for Slayers for 10-15 years and I've played grade cricket for 30 years," she said
"You have to keep moving.
"You have to have a passion for something - it's been easy for me to keep playing cricket, I've always had to have something to work towards.
"The team is in good shape so I have to work out what my next goal is. I might take next season off."
It would be a fitting send off if the minor premier Slayers could lift the premiership next Sunday.
