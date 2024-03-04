St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Adventure

Hopes are high this $100 car will last on an outback adventure

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 4 2024 - 8:24pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona and Mick Briggs of Caringbah South bought a 25 year-old Toyota Camry for $100 ahead of their outback drive for a cancer fundraiser in the 'Shitbox Rally'. Picture by Chris Lane
Fiona and Mick Briggs of Caringbah South bought a 25 year-old Toyota Camry for $100 ahead of their outback drive for a cancer fundraiser in the 'Shitbox Rally'. Picture by Chris Lane

It might look like an abandoned car with not much hope, but its new owners are confident this four-wheeled vehicle will tough it out for a mighty mission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.