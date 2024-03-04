Hopes are high this $100 car will last on an outback adventure

It might look like an abandoned car with not much hope, but its new owners are confident this four-wheeled vehicle will tough it out for a mighty mission.
This 1999 Toyota Camry will be a temporary travel home for Caringbah South couple, Mick and Fiona Briggs, who will drive it on dirt roads and muddy tracks, in their upcoming outdoor challenge.
The pair signed up as participants in the 2024 Shitbox Rally, a fundraising event for the Cancer Council. They are gearing up for the spring run in the rally, which is the largest community lead fundraiser, and is now in its 14th year.
Their team is called 'Briggsyz Banger', and they will ambitiously drive their 'shitbox' - a 1999 Toyota Camry, from Bendigo to Townville from October 18-26. It's a long trip - about 2500 km and an additional 800 km from home to the Bendigo start line.
They bought the 25-year-old Camry that has a whopping 426,232 kilometres on the odometer, for a bargain $100 from a neighbour on their street.
"I was looking for a Camry, or any older Toyota was my preference because of the reliability," Mr Briggs said. "Fiona found this one. Our neighbour wanted more for it, but when he knew what it was for, he agreed."
It's "driveable," Mr Briggs says, but sometimes doesn't start.
"It's not perfect and it's a big ask for an older car, but if any car can, a Camry can," he said. "I'm a mechanic by trade, so I'm going to fix it up to make it safe."
Participants could not spend more than $1500 on their car. "We spent about $1000 on the event entry free and then paid for flights so we're not investing into it," Mr Briggs said.
"The air-con is pretty much non-existent. It's rough and ready but might just be windows down. Our intent is to finish every single kilometre."
Mr Briggs, who works in the army, and Mrs Briggs, from Cronulla High School, will take time off their day jobs to tackle to drive.
"Fiona hates camping so it's even more of a challenge," Mr Briggs said. "We're not petrol heads but we like our cars. Fiona also has a 1976 yellow mini clubman she named 'sunflower'.
"We're looking forward to it - it's like a big community where you all follow the same route and everybody helps each other out. Friends of ours did it last year and they said out of about 250 cars, 243 finished. At the end of the rally, all the cars get auctioned off for parts, and whatever we get goes back to charity."
The couple hopes to rally the support of international artists and celebrities to assist in raising at least $10,000.
"We are also seeking local support, cash donations and sponsorship - car/tyre cars, and sausages for a Bunnings barbecue. We are extremely proud to be doing our part to support such a worthy charity. The fundraising is the hardest part."
