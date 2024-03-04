More nurses delivered for breast cancer support

St George and Sutherland hospitals will benefit from more McGrath Breast Care Nurses designed to support patients as they navigate a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.
The NSW Government is delivering 29 additional nurses statewide thanks to a $18.2 million investment across four years. Eight of the nurses have already started their new positions, including at St George Hospital.
The specially trained nurses provide free care, support and are a key point of contact for patients during their treatment. They become a trusted, consistent, and knowledgeable point of contact, and explain complicated aspects of treatment to patients, during what can be a stressful period. The service of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse is free and available without a doctor's referral.
Premier Chris Minns says "every support counts". "Too many of us know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer. It is a scary and a stressful time," Mr Minns said.
"McGrath Breast Care Nurses give priceless support to patients and their families when they need it most. These specially trained nurses can make a big difference."
Chief Executive of McGrath Foundation Holly Masters applauds the announcement. "We are incredibly grateful for the expanded support of the NSW Government who will help us towards our goal of ensuring no one with breast cancer in NSW misses out on the free care and support of a breast care nurse," she said.
One in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
The Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) has also welcomed six common drugs used to treat breast cancer being able to be prescribed and dispensed for 60-days with a single prescription.
The drugs include common types of hormone blocking therapies such letrozole, anastrozole and tamoxifen, among others, which combined represented almost one million individual prescriptions in the 2023 calendar year.
These drugs are included in the second tranche of more than 300 medicines that have moved to 60-day prescribing since it was announced in September 2023.
The six hormone blocking drugs are used to treat hormone receptor positive breast cancer. Hormone blocking therapy, also called endocrine therapy, works by blocking hormones that can cause cancer to grow or to come back. Around two thirds of all breast cancer diagnoses are hormone-receptor positive.
BCNA Director of Policy, Advocacy and Support Services Vicki Durston says enabling these vital drugs to be prescribed for 60-days at a time could save consumers hundreds of dollars.
"It is especially important that we work to reduce the cost of hormone blocking therapies for breast cancer as some are required for ten years or more after active treatment finishes," Ms Durston said.
In its 2017 report on the financial effects of breast cancer, BCNA reported average out-of-pocket cost relating to breast cancer at about $5000, but with some as high as $21,000. These figures do not include additional costs such as lost income, follow-up procedures, or paying for un-subsidised treatments.
