More nurses delivered for breast cancer support

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 4 2024 - 11:30am
Kim Wright has been a McGrath Foundation breast care nurse for many years, supporting patients through diagnosis and treatment. The local health district will benefit from more nurses like Ms Wright, as part of a new NSW Government funding package. Picture by John Veage
St George and Sutherland hospitals will benefit from more McGrath Breast Care Nurses designed to support patients as they navigate a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

