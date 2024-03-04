Update: Simon Kennedy wins Liberal Party preselection for Cook

Simon Kennedy has convincingly won Liberal Party preselection to replace Scott Morrison in Cook.
Only one ballot was required.
Mr Kennedy received 158 votes, more than the combined votes for Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce (90), Gwen Cherne (35) and Ben Britton (13).
Earlier
Two candidates seeking Liberal preselection for Cook rejected offers for safe seats in a future election if they withdrew from tonight's ballot, according to multiple party sources.
Gwen Cherne was offered preselection for a state or federal seat, while a late pitch was made to Carmelo Pesce to withdraw in return for the promise of preselection for the seat of Cronulla when Mark Speakman quits politics.
Tonight's contest is very tight with Sutherland Shire mayor Pesce and the highly qualified Simon Kennedy tipped to be in the final ballot, which could be decided by 10 votes or less.
The three candidates who either live in the shire or have a shire background - Cr Pesce, Gwen Cherne and Ben Britton - will preference against Mr Kennedy, who lives at Maroubra but says he will move into Cook within a month if he wins the preselection.
Mr Kennedy was the party's unsuccessful candidate in the seat of Bennelong at the last election.
Opponents have questioned why he didn't seek preselection again for Bennelong, instead of "looking for a safe seat in Cook".
Mr Kennedy is supported by some party heavyweights, including shadow treasurer Angus Taylor, former prime minister Tony Abbott and former NSW premier Nick Greiner.
The preselection process included each candidate being quizzed by a panel of senior Liberals, who included Mr Taylor, which supporters of Cr Pesce considered a conflict of interest.
It is understood Cr Pesce's session was the longest due to the scrutiny of his business interests and development issues.
More than 300 preselectors will gather at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters at 7pm tonight.
Following registration of voters, the candidates will be presented and given eight minutes each to address the voters, followed by 12 minutes for questions.
