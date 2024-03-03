Man stabbed in the head at Kogarah

A man was stabbed in the head on Monday morning, March 4, at Kogarah.
Shortly after 7.05am, emergency services were called to an address on Warialda Street following reports of a stabbing.
St George Police Area Command found a man, 50, with a laceration to his head.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.'
Following inquiries, detectives arrested a man, 30, on Warialda Street, at about 7.40am.
He was taken to St George Police Station, where he is assisting police with their inquiries.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
