St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Watch
Health

How gut instinct saved a life and the push for skin checks

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 8 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanoma survivor Sonia Lewis with husband Luke and Amanda Meyers and Luka Kalic from Combine Air The Shire Gym at Woolooware are supporting The Melanoma Institute with the first Cronulla Melanoma March. Picture by John Veage
Melanoma survivor Sonia Lewis with husband Luke and Amanda Meyers and Luka Kalic from Combine Air The Shire Gym at Woolooware are supporting The Melanoma Institute with the first Cronulla Melanoma March. Picture by John Veage

Sonia Lewis knew something wasn't right in 2014. She was 29 when she noticed that a small freckle above her right eyebrow had slightly changed shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.