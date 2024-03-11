Letters: Committed local woman overlooked as Cook voters are taken for granted again

The voters in the Cook electorate have once again been taken for granted with "Simon from Consulting" being preselected to replace "Scotty from Marketing."
The Liberal members for Cook had the chance to select a committed local woman, Gwen Cherne, to represent the electorate but couldn't bring themselves to do it. That left the lesser of two evils. The selection committee dumped the local boy Pesce, who happened to be the mayor. Instead they parachuted in the kid from the eastern suburbs, Simon Kennedy, who has been shopping around for a safe seat. Kennedy works as a consultant and that should give us all reason for concern.
Because the Liberal Party think it's a safe seat ,they want a candidate they can just set and forget. People will continue to volunteer, charitable groups will keep operating and the community will still enjoy its sport. This is all despite Kennedy not because of him. The residents of Cook don't need "Simon from the east". We need a strong local resident who knows what we need, to represent us.
It probably didn't make any difference which candidate they chose. They could call a pot plant the Liberal candidate and the good people of Cook would still vote it in.
Before the next federal election, think carefully about who you cast your vote for. We can show the Liberal leadership that we can't be taken for granted.
Dennis Briggs, Cronulla
Dear fellow people of Cook - here we are again, at the whim of the major political parties! We strongly agree with Anthony Ray of Taren Point (his letter of 21 February 2024 "A huge opportunity for voters in Cook").
Are we so apathetic to accept our 'safe seat' status? Should we accept the out-of-electorate candidate the Liberal Party has just chosen for us? And with Labor seeming not keen to waste resources on a candidate who has not a snowflake's chance in hell of being competitive at the looming byelection - what real choice do we have? Do we want to keep being taken for granted?
Surely it's time that we in Cook muster some backbone and mobilise to choose our own strong independent candidate - just as the Teals and other independents have? Imagine how our voices would finally be heard!
We are grandparents and we care that our young people are struggling to make ends meet. We care they are struggling to find affordable housing. We care about taking strong action on climate. We care about our grandkids not getting a fair deal in public schools.
Won't you join us in trying to find and support one of our own to represent us? Someone reputable, bold and courageous who puts the interests of our electorate and the good of Australia ahead of party and party-donor interests. Someone who would welcome community involvement and consultation.
Cook is languishing. It desperately needs this infusion of heart and spirit.
Peter and Vicki Simpson, Caringbah South
