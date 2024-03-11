St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Letters: Committed local woman overlooked as Cook voters are taken for granted again

Updated March 12 2024 - 7:54am, first published 7:40am
Gwen Cherne, whom John Howard said was the best candidate and "ticked all the boxes", received only 35 of the 296 votes in the Liberal preselection for Cook.
Letters to the Editor

The voters in the Cook electorate have once again been taken for granted with "Simon from Consulting" being preselected to replace "Scotty from Marketing."

