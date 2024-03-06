St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Watch

Students get screen time with the Duchess of York

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 7 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson connected with St John Bosco College for a virtual experience that aimed to inspire innovation in leadership. Picture supplied
The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson connected with St John Bosco College for a virtual experience that aimed to inspire innovation in leadership. Picture supplied

Students from St John Bosco College Engadine had a rare royal experience recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.