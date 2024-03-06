Students get screen time with the Duchess of York

Students from St John Bosco College Engadine had a rare royal experience recently.
The school had the opportunity to connect with The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, who logged in for a virtual session to meet students to discuss the importance of female leadership.
The Duchess listened to students talk about their STEM projects, which provided solutions to real world sustainability issues. Her trip to Australia is focused on her philanthropy and advocacy in youth leadership and climate change and to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).
It was a virtual event hosted by the Orbispace Initiative, a charity that works in partnership with NSW Department of Education to provide education and empowerment to the next generation of female innovators.
St John Bosco was one of only two schools in NSW that presented their projects to The Duchess, who is also passionate about being an environmental advocate. The school was previously a winner of the annual Pitch for the Planet Competition, held at The Sydney Startup Hub in 2023, when students presented their sustainable innovations to leading Australian investors and representatives from the Australian government.
One of the students, Claire Buckley, said the event was a highlight. "My college has also supported me to attend other leadership events including the Parramatta Climate Change Forum as a guest of MP Trish Doyle, and with my school teammate Sophie Smart. We got to engage with community leaders on how to make climate improvements and provide access to green areas."
