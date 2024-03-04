St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Pesce considers quitting council after bruising Cook preselection loss

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 5 2024 - 8:01am, first published 7:56am
Cr Carmelo Pesce. Picture by Chris Lane
Mayor Carmelo Pesce is seriously considering resigning from Sutherland Shire Council following last night's big loss in the preselection contest for Cook.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

