Pesce considers quitting council after bruising Cook preselection loss

Mayor Carmelo Pesce is seriously considering resigning from Sutherland Shire Council following last night's big loss in the preselection contest for Cook.
Simon Kennedy was preselected on the first ballot, gaining 158 votes, which was more than the combined votes for Cr Pesce (90), Gwen Cherne (35) and Ben Britton (13).
The council election is due to be held in September this year, and Cr Pesce previously indicated he would not stand for another term.
However, people close to him say that, whether he won or lost the preselection, he intended to quit the council because of media pressure and "unfair" reports on his business interests and development issues.
Supporters of Cr Pesce said the media reports, which they believe were "orchestrated" by a group of senior Liberal Party members in the shire, had a huge effect on his chances of winning.
The first question he was asked after he finished his address at Monday night's meeting was whether he was the right person for the job given the media focus on him?
Cr Pesce told the Leader on Tuesday, "The preselectors spoke and I wish Simon Kennedy all the best and I hope we win the seat".
Cr Pesce said of the media reports, "I was a successful business person before I joined council. The reason I joined council was to give back to the community.
"I have done the right thing all the way and sought legal advice whenever I felt it was needed to make sure of that.
"I am the mayor and of course I am going to speak to developers."
