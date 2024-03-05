St George Matters with Chris Minns: New Urgent Care Centre opens in Carlton

In a major boost for our local health services, a new free Urgent Care Centre has recently opened its doors in Carlton.
The service will treat a range of illnesses and injuries that are deemed urgent, but not life-threatening, such as minor wounds that need stitches, suspected broken bones and skin infections that need antibiotics.
What this means for you and your family is the ability to access high quality healthcare, faster and avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency department.
It will be open 365 days a year, from 8am to 8pm and will be staffed by GPs and nurses.
Important diagnostic services will be on-site including radiology and pathology.
This new centre will make healthcare more accessible to residents and take pressure off our busy Hospital Emergency Department.
This is part of my Government's plan to fix our healthcare system.
In less than a year, we have saved 1,112 nursing jobs, delivered record pay increases for our nurses to improve recruitment and retention rates and begun the roll out of 500 additional paramedics.
We are already seeing some positive results with the waiting list for elective surgery already cut in half.
My Government has a clear focus - to manage our finances responsibly so we can provide support when you need it most and improve the essential services that we all rely on, now and into the future.
I encourage anyone in our community who need access to fast medical attention for conditions that are not life-threatening, but which shouldn't be left untreated, to access the Carlton Urgent Care Service.
If you would like to contact the service, please call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
